Bah humbug: Christmas misery for Bedford travellers with rail replacement buses planned

This probably wasn’t on your gift list but Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without some issues on the trains, would it?

Passengers planning on travelling between December 25 and 29 will have to endure replacement buses or diversions.

It’s due to track replacements in central London, meaning the line from St Pancras International to Herne Hill will be closed. During that time, Network Rail will install 1,670m of new rails on the track between Farringdon and Blackfriars.

What that means for you is:

Trains between Bedford/Luton and Three Bridges will not run. On Saturday, December 29, the service will only run between London Bridge and Three Bridges (one train per hour)

Trains between Bedford and Brighton will only run between London Bridge and Brighton (two trains per hour)

Additionally, work taking place north of St Pancras over the festive period means some major routes will be affected from Saturday, December 21 until Sunday, January 5, with the greatest impact being on the Thameslink route between London and Bedford, where there will be no trains between St Pancras and Harpenden from Saturday, December 21 to Sunday, December 29.

Rail replacement buses will be operating on some routes, but these will be limited, and they are expected to be extremely busy.

Services to and from airports will be affected during this period with fewer trains serving Gatwick Airport and Luton Airport Parkway.