Animals at Christmas: Here’s what Woburn and Whipsnade’s residents are getting up to this December

4 . Gala arrives at Woburn

Gala was born in Barcelona and has lived animal collections from Madrid to Blackpool before settling at Norfolk's Banham Zoo. Now she is at the safari park, she is ready to make her personality known to others. The keepers say she's particularly vocal and loves to ‘bark’. Acting deputy head of animal encounters, Stacey Barker said: "We have noticed that one of Gala’s favourite things to do is to bask in the water with her flippers high up in the air! She has quickly made herself right at home here at the park." Photo: Submitted