On Saturday the Bunyan Meeting Hall will go eco-friendly, with the Keep It Green 2019 event.

The event starts at midday, and last until 4pm, with a range of stalls including vegan and vegetarian food, the Bedpop Repair Shop, Woodland Trust and the Precious Earth Art Collective.

There will also be a series of speakers including Dr Rupert Read who will perform spoken word and poetry, plus there will be music and workshops on offer.

Entry is free.