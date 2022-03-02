This Bedford invention could be a game changer if your car breaks down

You know the feeling, your car breaks down and you're stuck on the open road - or the motorway for that matter - feeling exposed, waiting for the cavalry to arrive.

And even if you're lucky enough to have a red triangle in the back of your car (who has one of them?) you still need to walk 140ft back to put the thing up.

Well, not anymore - as one entrepreneur from Marston Moretaine has come up with a rather nifty invention.

The Be-Seen Screen

Called the Be-Seen Screen it's the brainchild of Richard Edwards.

All you have to do is pop the bright and reflective warning sign on the back of your car with the help of four suckers.

Richard said: "If there’s a breakdown in lane one, and with hard shoulders in use, motorists are very exposed.

“Emergency refuges are too far apart for many drivers to reach them safely, so an effective high-visibility warning device is needed to reduce the risk."

The screen took three years to perfect and has already been fully tested at Millbrook Vehicle Proving Ground within the wind tunnel and on the open road.

Richard added: "If your vehicle fails on a rainy afternoon in poor light conditions, you can have a bright, reflective warning sign in place in moments.

"By pressing the powerful suction pads to the rear windscreen or boot you can clearly and securely display the distinctive chevrons and ‘broken down’ message."

It can be used on cars, vans, caravans and HGVs - and has even been endorsed by a former senior policing area commander at Thames Valley Police.