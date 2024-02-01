On a roll! Bedford car retailer’s newest all-electric model named Carwow’s Car of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bells Motor Group Bedford on Riverfield Drive, is thrilled that the brand-new Volvo EX30 has been given the highest accolade at the annual Carwow awards.

The awards were determined by the Carwow content team, applying their experience in assessing cars to help buyers make the best choice. The judges consider the full spectrum of buying and owning, including price, performance, efficiency, comfort and practicality.

The EX30, Volvo’s smallest SUV and most sustainable car to date, was recognised for its all-round excellence, its focus on sleek design, cutting-edge technology and Volvo’s quality and safety, all at an accessible price for drivers.

The Volvo EX3O

Mat Watson, Carwow Chief Content Officer, said: “Volvo has smashed it out of the park! The EX30 is the best all-round electric car – and the best car all-round – that I’ve driven all year.

“It has bags of character, is efficient and is one of the most affordable small electric SUVs you can buy. It is a persuasive argument for anyone thinking about going electric.”

The EX30, which will be ready to drive in early 2024, with prices starting at £33,795, was also recently named Electrifying.com’s Car of the Year and TopGear.com’s Eco Warrior of the Year for its stylish and sustainably focused design.

Clive Bell, Managing Director at Bells Motor Group Bedford, said: “We’re thrilled that the Volvo EX30 has been named Carwow’s Car of the Year – we’ve seen lots of excitement about this new model since it was announced earlier this year, and this award win is another justification of that excitement.

“The EX30 offers all of the premium quality, safety and sustainability associated with Volvo Cars, in a convenient, compact and affordable package, and we’re delighted to be receiving such incredible feedback already.

“We welcome Bedford drivers to pop into Bells Motor Group Bedford to learn more about the small but mighty EX30 and chat to our friendly team of experts.”