Motorbike workshops launched in Kempston to combat young adult injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Road Policing Unit (RPU) in Beds, Cambs and Herts are launching new biker workshops for 16 to 19-year-olds with the aim of reducing the number of young motorcyclists killed or seriously injured. 126 were seriously injured whilst driving a motorcycle across the three counties. In total, 441 riders were involved in road traffic collisions.

PC Mark Fairclough said: “It’s so important to work with this age group, as they are most at risk of being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want to implement good techniques and knowledge from a young age, to ensure riders stay safe on their bikes. Being on a motorcycle can be dangerous; they make up approximately 3% of all traffic, but nationally in 2021, motorcyclists accounted for 20% of those who were killed or seriously injured on our roads.”

Young Riders Workshop

Workshops will be taking place at locations across the three counties with the first workshop taking place at Kempston Fire HQ on Sunday, June 2 between 8.30am and 4pm.

The workshops will include:

An observed ride by police riders and slow riding course.

The importance of the correct PPE.

Immediate first aid.

Hazards perception utilising the latest in VR technology.

Basic maintenance.

Interested parties can complete an online form to book their free place, which can be accessed using the QR code or by emailing their details to [email protected].