Jobs up for grabs as electric home charging company in Bedford expands due to £1.5m investment

Andersen EV is doubling its production capacity and increasing headcount with a whole host of jobs up for grabs at its Stewartby factory.

In response to demand for its home charger, its doubling the footprint of its factory and investing in new advanced production equipment.

Andersen EV's production facilities in Stewartby

And, what’s more, the company wants local talent and is actively recruiting across R&D, installation, customer service and manufacturing.

The latest expansion and recruitment drive is part of a £1.5 million investment made by parent company EVIOS Plc to step up production, enhance the Andersen EV product and further develop customer services.

Recent figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed EV sales grew by nearly a third during the first half of 2023. And EV sales are forecast to more than treble between now and 2030 – which will increase the demand for home chargers.

David Martell, CEO of Andersen EV, said: “While premium brands command a growing proportion of all new car sales, the EV home charger market is dominated by offerings lacking in build quality and aesthetic style. These factors are driving the fast-growing popularity of Andersen EV’s A2 charge point, which provides a unique blend of premium craftsmanship and visual appeal.

“We don’t think people should have to compromise, so we developed the A2 to combine the convenience of at-home charging with premium aesthetics to complement any home.

"Charging at home is easy and convenient, and with the A2’s off-peak functionality and solar integration, it is also the cheapest way to run an electric vehicle.”