Ineos has announced that the Grenadier 4x4 will go on sale from 18 May, priced from £49,000.

The off-roader is being marketed as a no-nonsense spiritual successor to the original Land Rover Defender and is being offered in three initial specifications.

The £49,000 starting price will get you a stripped-back two-seat Utility Wagon which will be sold as a commercial vehicle and will feature a fixed bulkhead and offer enough space in the flat bed for a standard Euro Pallet. The Utility Wagon is also available in a five-seat configuration while a five-seat Station Wagon rounds out the range.

The Station Wagon is configured with the rear seats set further back than in the Utility Wagon, to offer more passenger space. It will cost from £52,000.

While customers will be able to specify individual options, two high-spec Belstaff trim packages inspired by the outdoor clothing brand will also be offered on the Station Wagon, both priced at £59,000.

The Trailmaster Edition has been designed with extreme off-roading in mind and features front and rear diff locks, BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tyres, a raised air intake, exterior utility belts and an auxiliary battery as part of the Grenadier’s “Rough Pack”.

The Trailmaster also gets the Smooth Pack, which is standard on the Fieldmaster model, designed to offer a slightly less rugged and more premium option. The Smooth Pack includes heated leather seats, a rear-view camera, puddle lamps, power heated door mirrors, safari windows and 17-inch alloy wheels (upgradable to 18s).

Designed to be a proper rugged off-road vehicle, the Grenadier uses a more old-fashioned ladder frame chassis and beam axle arrangement rather than the monocoque platform adopted by many brands. Engines are specially tuned 3.0-litre straight six petrol or diesel units sourced from BMW and mated to an eight-speed ZF gearbox fitted with a bespoke low-range transfer box for permanent all-wheel-drive.