Fancy test driving an electric car? Bedford retailer hosts weekend event
You can drive the Volvo C40 Recharge up to 274 miles on a single charge
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:05 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:06 pm
Bells Motor Group Bedford is launching Volvo’s first purely electric car with a three-day event this weekend.
Visitors will get the chance to test drive the C40 Recharge as well as get answers to any questions they have about electric cars.
The car comes with a large battery, allowing drivers to travel up to 274 miles on a single charge.
The event - on Riverfield Drive - runs from Friday to Sunday (March 4-6).