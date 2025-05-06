Fancy owning this iconic Rosso Red Sierra Cosworth built for the Duke of Bedford?

Up for sale through Iconic Auctioneers, this beauty is believed to be the only RS Cosworth factory-finished in Rosso Red.

It was built for the Duke of Bedford and owned for many years by legendary touring car racer, Vince Woodman.

The remarkable 1986 Rosso Red retains extraordinary provenance which is fully documented in its history file.

As you’d imagine, it’s got quite the hefty estimate of between £70,000 and £90,000.

Bidding is available in person, online, by telephone, or through commission bids and athe auction takes place on Saturday, May 17 at Sywell Aerodrome, in Northampton, at noon.

Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer, said: “This selection of fast Fords captures the spirit and passion that make these cars so legendary among enthusiasts. From the exclusivity of the Rosso Red Sierra Cosworth to the pristine quality of the Escort RS Cosworth Lux, these vehicles epitomise what Iconic Auctioneers strives to offer – truly exceptional cars at every level.”

