The 1986 Ford Sierra RS Cosworth in Rosso Red (Picture courtesy of Iconic Auctioneers)The 1986 Ford Sierra RS Cosworth in Rosso Red (Picture courtesy of Iconic Auctioneers)
The 1986 Ford Sierra RS Cosworth in Rosso Red (Picture courtesy of Iconic Auctioneers)

Fancy owning this iconic Rosso Red Sierra Cosworth built for the Duke of Bedford?

By Clare Turner
Published 6th May 2025, 17:00 BST
What a stunner and a rare one at that...

Up for sale through Iconic Auctioneers, this beauty is believed to be the only RS Cosworth factory-finished in Rosso Red.

It was built for the Duke of Bedford and owned for many years by legendary touring car racer, Vince Woodman.

The remarkable 1986 Rosso Red retains extraordinary provenance which is fully documented in its history file.

As you’d imagine, it’s got quite the hefty estimate of between £70,000 and £90,000.

Bidding is available in person, online, by telephone, or through commission bids and athe auction takes place on Saturday, May 17 at Sywell Aerodrome, in Northampton, at noon.

Visit here for more details

Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer, said: “This selection of fast Fords captures the spirit and passion that make these cars so legendary among enthusiasts. From the exclusivity of the Rosso Red Sierra Cosworth to the pristine quality of the Escort RS Cosworth Lux, these vehicles epitomise what Iconic Auctioneers strives to offer – truly exceptional cars at every level.”

Interested parties are encouraged to register their bids via the Iconic Auctioneers website or by emailing [email protected].

Just get a load of that interior

1. .

Just get a load of that interior Photo: Iconic Auctioneers

Photo Sales
It's got plenty of space

2. .

It's got plenty of space Photo: Iconic Auctioneers

Photo Sales
Nice... it was built for the Duke of Bedford and owned for many years by touring car racer, Vince Woodman

3. .

Nice... it was built for the Duke of Bedford and owned for many years by touring car racer, Vince Woodman Photo: Iconic Auctioneers

Photo Sales
Iconic... it's believed to be the only RS Cosworth factory-finished in Rosso Red

4. .

Iconic... it's believed to be the only RS Cosworth factory-finished in Rosso Red Photo: Iconic Auctioneers

Photo Sales
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice