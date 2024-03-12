Bedford among best places in the UK to own an EV, new data reveals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new research supplied by Independent Advisor Car Insurance has revealed the best UK towns to make the switch to electric vehicles.

The car insurance experts created an index to analyse factors that may influence drivers when switching to EVs, such as free and paid EV charger availability, EV registrations and charging times across towns and cities in the UK, to reveal where drivers have the best chance at going electric.

The 10 Most Incentivised UK Towns and Cities for EV Ownership

Electric vehicle charging

Rank Town / City Number of People per Charger Average Power Output of EV Chargers (kW)* Estimated Charging Time % Of Free EV Charging Points EV Readiness Score (/10) 1 Dudley 2,398 40 2 hours 29 minutes 98% 8.13 2 Nottingham 1,135 20 4 hours 34 minutes 98% 7.87 3 Slough 2,824 56 3 hours 15 minutes 95% 7.70 4 York 818 41 3 hours 38 minutes 89% 7.67 5 Bedford 677 18 4 hours 49 minutes 98% 7.53 =6 Dundee 1,507 22 2 hours 47 minutes 95% 7.33 =6 Derby 1,258 30 3 hours 39 minutes 96% 7.33 8 Milton Keynes 497 20 4 hours 21 minutes 97% 7.22 9 Basildon 9,657 83 3 hours 32 minutes 93% 7.16 10 Peterborough 3,713 56 3 hours 27 minutes 86% 6.99

*More densely populated areas such as London are less likely to have high output chargers due to infrastructure challenges. More remote areas are more likely to have the newest infrastructure and chargers.

Bedford secures fifth place for EV readiness earning an impressive final score of 7.53 out of ten, largely due to its excellent charger availability. Boasting 677 people per charger, EV drivers in Bedford also benefit from a significant 98% of charging points being free.

Dudley crowned UK’s best area to own an EV

Dudley is the best town in the UK to switch to electric, with a final EV readiness score of 8.13 out of ten. Whilst it may only have 83 EV chargers (2,398 people per charger), 98% of those are free to use, helping residents save money on charging costs. The charging points in the town are also amongst the fastest in the UK on average (2 hours 29 minutes) - proving cost and speed a large selling point for Dudley’s EV infrastructure.

In second place is Nottingham, with a final score of 7.87 out of ten. Despite lengthy average charging times for EVs, the city is amongst the top 10 in the UK for charger availability (1,135 people per charger). Not only that, but people living in Nottingham can also enjoy an impressive 98% of free charging points.

Slough’s average power output of chargers, and over one hour quicker charging time than Nottingham places it as the third best city for EV ownership. The high percentage of free charging points distribution (95%) also makes up for its disappointing spread of charger availability (2,824 per charger).

EV vs Combustion Engine: Which is Cheaper to Insure?

Electric Combustion Model UK Price Range £ Quote Price Model Price Range (£) Quote Price Nissan Leaf From 28,495 £967 Mini Cooper From 22,935 £922 Renault Zoe From 29,995 £808 500 Lounge From 16,790 £841 Mg Zs Electric From 30,495 £1,126 Focus Zetec TDCI From 29,650 £987 Mg 4 Electric From 26,995 £1,227 Astra SRI From 29,160 £807 Hyundai Ioniq Electric From 30,750 £1,275 Corsa SE From 19,625 £796

Please note: Each set of cars is ordered by total number of registrations in Q3 2023, from most to least.

To help those considering switching to an electric vehicle, Independent Advisor Car Insurance compared insurance quotes for the five most popular electric and combustion cars by registration (Q3 2023).

Despite starting prices for these popular electric vehicles being higher, it is possible to get car insurance that costs roughly the same as a similarly popular combustion car. However, at the top end electric car insurance does start to creep up, with the most expensive EV quote almost £300 higher than the costliest combustion quote.

Connor Campbell, expert at Independent Advisor Car Insurance, provides his tips for saving on insurance for electric vehicles:

"Electric cars are more expensive to insure because they’re more expensive to buy. However, as they become more popular, EV prices will become more competitive, which should then bring down the cost of car insurance. For example, our findings show that the most popular electric cars receive comparable quotes to their combustion counterparts.

