Bedford takeaway shortlisted for national food award

A husband and wife duo run a fantastic restaurant in Bedford which is officially a real Jem!

Because Jemz Caribbean has been announced as a finalist in the Food Awards England 2019, in the Best World Cuisine category for the southern region.

The takeaway is run by Sandra and Patrick Harris, who opened up shop on Ampthill Road back in 2015.

They said: “This nomination is wonderful news for us and we couldn’t be happier.

“We are committed to delivering a first class customer experience and to hear about this nomination the same time we celebrate four successful years in business is testament to this commitment. We do have amazing and incredibly loyal customers who we would personally like to thank for their support over the years.”

The Good Food Awards are hosted by Creative Oceanic and is in its sixth year of celebrating the best in the food industry, from excellent restaurants, chefs and servers, to specialists and suppliers.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic, said: “England offers a wide range of places that serve world cuisines. The finalists were voted for by the public for providing authentic recipes and unique dishes to their diners, creating memorable experiences for both residents and visitors.

“Undoubtedly, there are some amazing specialists around the country, who know how to offer great service, delicious food and meet the expectations of their diners. These are the professionals that we aim to reward at The Food Awards England 2019.”

The black-tie ceremony will take place on Monday, October 14, at The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.