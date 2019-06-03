Bedford’s Oasis pool and gym set to close for three weeks over the summer for refurbishment

Oasis Beach Pool will close for three weeks over the summer for extensive refurbishment work.

From Monday, June 24, to Sunday, July 14, there will be a full centre closure, including the pools, gym, and sauna.

Oasis members will receive a complimentary membership upgrade which will allow them to use facilities at other gyms across Bedford, including Robinson Pools & Fitness, John Bunyan Sports & Fitness, and Kempston Swimming Pool.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time but hope you look forward to enjoying the upgraded centre over summer!

If you have any queries about this closure, please contact a member of the team.