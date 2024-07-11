Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Haircare brand ghd launches a new 2-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush that delivers 50 per cent more shine and lasting volume for 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big hair is back on trend, think voluminous, glamorous and show stopping blow dried hair. Thanks to ghd it’s now a lot easier to create the look you desire at home.

Working as a hairdresser in salons for over 15 years clients would often ask me how to get more volume in their hair style. It doesn't matter what your hair type, most of you struggle to get any volume in our blow dry let alone trying to make it last longer than five minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haircare giant ghd have the answer to all your hair styling prayers as they unveil the new ghd Duet Blowdry 2-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush £379. The new styling brush has a 4.5 out of 5 stars and 94 percent of customers would recommend it to a friend.

The 2-in-1 brush has received excellent reviews on the official ghd website. One customer commenting: “The Duet Blowdry is fantastic. It works very well on my fine hair and dries it so quickly, without frizz.”

Another wrote: “I was sooo sceptical about using a blow dryer on my hair - it’s fine but there is a lot of wavy hair. Guess what! I love it and once you get the hang of handling the styler (a little heavy and big in your hand) it actually dried my hair really quickly.”

So, say goodbye to lengthy blow drying sessions and hello to effortlessly sleek and bouncy blow dries in the comfort of your own home. The new wet to dry brush is available in either a black or a white colour and promises three times more volume, 50 percent more shine, no frizz and a style that lasts 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company ghd (Good Hair Day) launched its first hair straightening iron in 2001 and the brand revolutionised hair styling in salons and at home. Since then they have released a range of hair styling tools from curling and waving to hair brushes and a haircare product range.

They have become one of the biggest hair brands in the UK and are known globally. The company was originally founded by Martin Penny, Gary Douglas and Robert Powls in Leeds, England. It was bought by Coty in 2016 and is now a multi-billion dollar business.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Tuesday.