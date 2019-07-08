Bad Brains star H.R to play Bedford show

True US punk rock pioneer H.R is coming to play in Bedford.

Paul ‘H.R’ Hudson, who is best known as the leadsinger in iconic DC punk band Bad Brains will play at Esquires as part of a UK tour in August.

And this is something of a coup for the venue, as the legendary front man, who was the subject of 2016 book and documentary pairing Finding Joseph I: An Oral History of H.R From Bad Brains, underwent successful brain surgery just last year.

He is only playing a handful of dates in the UK, on the back of a Rebellion Festival appearance in Blackpool.

A posting on his website says about Bad Brains: “They created music that was about closing the racial divide and maintaining a positive mental attitude (PMA). This concept of PMA continues to inspire fans to this day.”

Over the years H.R’s music has developed to carry more of a spiritual sentiment, and focuses more on reggae more than the fast-paced punk rock of Bad Brains nowadays.

But fans of the iconic band, who counted the likes of Black Flag and Minor Threat among their contemporaries, will surely be excited to head to the Esquires show and be in the presence of greatness - especially as punk rock and reggae have always travelled hand in hand.

H.R will play Esquires on Thursday, August 8.

To find out more and get tickets go to www.bedfordesquires.co.uk