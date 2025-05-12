VE Day 80: Here's how Bedford marked historic anniversary

The council hosted a number of events – in partnership with the Royal British Legion – as part of the commemorations yesterday (Sunday) and Thursday.

They included a parade through the town led by the Bedford Pipe Band, a church service at St Paul’s Church, the raising of the official VE Day 80 flag at the Old Town Hall, and a troop inspection with presentations in Riverside Square.

Bedford mayor, Tom Wootton, said: “VE Day is a day of profound significance, reminding us of the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who served and those on the Home Front.”

Sadly, being that this was the 80th anniversary, it could very well be the last major VE Day attended by veterans.

