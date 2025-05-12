Bedford mayor Tom Wootton with the troopsplaceholder image
Bedford mayor Tom Wootton with the troops

VE Day 80: Here's how Bedford marked historic anniversary

By Clare Turner
Published 12th May 2025, 16:15 BST
The great and the good of Bedford came out to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, or VE Day.

The council hosted a number of events – in partnership with the Royal British Legion – as part of the commemorations yesterday (Sunday) and Thursday.

They included a parade through the town led by the Bedford Pipe Band, a church service at St Paul’s Church, the raising of the official VE Day 80 flag at the Old Town Hall, and a troop inspection with presentations in Riverside Square.

Bedford mayor, Tom Wootton, said: “VE Day is a day of profound significance, reminding us of the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who served and those on the Home Front.”

Sadly, being that this was the 80th anniversary, it could very well be the last major VE Day attended by veterans.

As well as a flag raising, there was a troop inspection and presentations

As well as a flag raising, there was a troop inspection and presentations Photo: Submitted

This could be the last major VE Day attended by veterans

This could be the last major VE Day attended by veterans Photo: Submitted

Related topics:BedfordRoyal British Legion
