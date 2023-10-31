This former Bedford secret safe house Churchill used during the war will set you back £3.5m

There are 10 bedrooms and a second floor penthouse

If you want to see how the other half lives, then look no further than our Property of the Week.

Oh my days… it’s a stunner and what’s more, it’s steeped in history.

Originally built in 1873, Grade II listed Park House – in Clapham Park – served as a secret safe house for Churchill during the Second World War, then became a rehabilitation centre for wounded servicemen, before being bought by the Holy Ghost teaching order of nuns in the 60s.

It only became a residential home in 1985 and is now on the market for £3,500,000 with Goodacres Residential, Kempston – you can view the Rightmove listing here

Brace yourself… it’s got: 22 acres of private parkland; a second floor penthouse; stables & manége; six bathrooms; eight reception rooms; and 10 bedrooms.

Let’s take a mooch around – but be on your best behaviour.

1 . Entrance hall Very grand, this house boasts oak hand carved doors, retained original marble fireplaces and ornate coving Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston Photo Sales

2 . Staircase Like something from Downton Abbey, this grand central staircase is made from oak with decorative Bath stone around the three sided gallery Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen Would you believe this is one end of the massive kitchen? Measuring 24ft 5in by 17ft 9in, it boasts lovely views of the grounds Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston Photo Sales