This former Bedford secret safe house Churchill used during the war will set you back £3.5m
If you want to see how the other half lives, then look no further than our Property of the Week.
Oh my days… it’s a stunner and what’s more, it’s steeped in history.
Originally built in 1873, Grade II listed Park House – in Clapham Park – served as a secret safe house for Churchill during the Second World War, then became a rehabilitation centre for wounded servicemen, before being bought by the Holy Ghost teaching order of nuns in the 60s.
It only became a residential home in 1985 and is now on the market for £3,500,000 with Goodacres Residential, Kempston – you can view the Rightmove listing here
Brace yourself… it’s got: 22 acres of private parkland; a second floor penthouse; stables & manége; six bathrooms; eight reception rooms; and 10 bedrooms.
Let’s take a mooch around – but be on your best behaviour.