This 10-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential, Kempston)This 10-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential, Kempston)
This former Bedford secret safe house Churchill used during the war will set you back £3.5m

There are 10 bedrooms and a second floor penthouse
By Clare Turner
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:20 GMT

If you want to see how the other half lives, then look no further than our Property of the Week.

Oh my days… it’s a stunner and what’s more, it’s steeped in history.

Originally built in 1873, Grade II listed Park House – in Clapham Park – served as a secret safe house for Churchill during the Second World War, then became a rehabilitation centre for wounded servicemen, before being bought by the Holy Ghost teaching order of nuns in the 60s.

It only became a residential home in 1985 and is now on the market for £3,500,000 with Goodacres Residential, Kempstonyou can view the Rightmove listing here

Brace yourself… it’s got: 22 acres of private parkland; a second floor penthouse; stables & manége; six bathrooms; eight reception rooms; and 10 bedrooms.

Let’s take a mooch around – but be on your best behaviour.

Very grand, this house boasts oak hand carved doors, retained original marble fireplaces and ornate coving

Very grand, this house boasts oak hand carved doors, retained original marble fireplaces and ornate coving

Like something from Downton Abbey, this grand central staircase is made from oak with decorative Bath stone around the three sided gallery

Like something from Downton Abbey, this grand central staircase is made from oak with decorative Bath stone around the three sided gallery

Would you believe this is one end of the massive kitchen? Measuring 24ft 5in by 17ft 9in, it boasts lovely views of the grounds

Would you believe this is one end of the massive kitchen? Measuring 24ft 5in by 17ft 9in, it boasts lovely views of the grounds

This mighty room measures 29ft 9in by 23ft

This mighty room measures 29ft 9in by 23ft

