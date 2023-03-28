The county's lacemaking history goes under the spotlight at The Higgins Bedford

The exhibition opens on Tuesday

A new lacemaking display – celebrating the 45th anniversary of group Aragon Lacemakers – opens next week at The Higgins Bedford

Visitors can discover a variety of lace items including bracelets, gloves and coloured lace pictures at the venue from Tuesday (April 4).

You’ll also get the chance to have a go at lacemaking for yourself.

The lacemaking display opens at The Higgins Bedford on Tuesday, April 4

The Bedfordshire group is working to keep lacemaking alive by sharing their skills and holding events to showcase this heritage craft.

Lacemaking has been a major local cottage industry in Bedfordshire since the 1500s, when it’s believed to have been introduced to the area by the Huguenots, from France.

Cllr Doug McMurdo, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “It is great to see local lacemaking is being celebrated through this display. I encourage residents and people from further afield to visit The Higgins Bedford and learn about this important traditional craft.”

