Step back in time with these pictures looking at women’s sport in Bedford

A new photographic exhibition – called Stanny’s Stus – will provide a glimpse of women’s sporting and social history in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be on display from November 6 until May 31 next year in a joint venture with the Bedford Physical Education Old Students’ Association (BPEOSA) and The Higgins Bedford.

Stanny’s Stus celebrates the inspiring legacy of Margaret Stansfeld, the pioneering educationalist and suffragist who founded the Bedford Physical Training College in 1903.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The college – in Lansdowne Road – was an all-female institution whose students and staff earned the affectionate Bedford nickname Stanny’s Stus.

From left, a student with water wings in 1903, and hockey players

Funded by Arts Council England and BPEOSA, the exhibition – at The Higgins Bedford’s Sir William Harpur Gallery – draws upon a rich photographic archive, much of which was created by the students and staff themselves.

Featuring images which span from 1903 to 1948, this collection showcases vivid moments of sporting, social, and academic life in early 20th-century Bedfordshire.

Steph Daniels, one of the exhibition’s curators and a BPEOSA trustee, said: “These photographs aren’t just historical records, they’re personal, candid, and powerful. They tell stories of camaraderie, empowerment, and a community of women pioneering physical training and education at a time when it was far from the norm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the photographs have been carefully digitised from original albums dating back over 120 years and are part of the Bedford Physical Education Archive, housed at the University of Bedfordshire. And it will be the first opportunity for the public to view them outside the archive.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers