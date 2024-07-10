Rare medieval figures returned to Bedford church after 50 years in storage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These two rare statues – dating back to the 1480s – have been erected inside the north porch entrance to St Paul's, in Bedford.

St Peter – identified by a key – and St Paul – identified by a sword – had been taken down from their previous position outside the south porch after they had started to deteriorate, due to pollution and age.

After being conserved by Simon Swann Associates Ltd, in Beccles, the statues have been mounted on elevated plinths and can be seen again for the first time in 50 years.

