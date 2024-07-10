Rare medieval figures returned to Bedford church after 50 years in storage
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
These two rare statues – dating back to the 1480s – have been erected inside the north porch entrance to St Paul's, in Bedford.
St Peter – identified by a key – and St Paul – identified by a sword – had been taken down from their previous position outside the south porch after they had started to deteriorate, due to pollution and age.
After being conserved by Simon Swann Associates Ltd, in Beccles, the statues have been mounted on elevated plinths and can be seen again for the first time in 50 years.
Bishop Richard Atkinson blessed them with holy water and incense during a rededication ceremony.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.