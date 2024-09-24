Roy, 95, and Yvonne, 93, celebrate their 70th anniversary on September 18

A Bedford couple were thrilled to receive a card from the King and Queen as they celebrated their 70th ‘Platinum’ wedding anniversary.

Roy and Yvonne Hodson, who live in the town, tied the knot on September 18, 1954, in Rednal, near Birmingham, and are now celebrating 70 years of matrimony.

Mr Hodson is 95, and his wife is 93.

The couple met when they both worked for Austin’s motor company in the West Midlands and they spent their honeymoon in Torquay. Mr Hodson played the trumpet with big bands for 15 years and Mrs Hodson organised many outings for their retirement group.

Roy and Yvonne Hodson on their wedding day in Rednal, West Midlands, on September 18, 1954

In the UK, it is estimated that only around 30 couples each year celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary, which is about one in a million

They couple enjoyed a small gathering of close friends today with a cake as they celebrated reaching their one-in-a-million milestone. They received a telegram from the King and Queen and also had a mention on the radio on Ken Bruce’s show on Greatest Hits Radio.