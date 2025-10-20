Museum finds living descendants of famed Bedford author John Bunyan

Peter Brown (left) and Richard Richard Brown, and some of Peter's family

An updated edition of the John Bunyan Family Tree – which for the first time includes living descendants of the famed author – took place at Elstow’s Moot Hall.

John Bunyan – born in Elstow – is of course best known as the author of The Pilgrim’s Progress, the best-selling single-authored book in the world.

This up-to-date family tree edition brings together newly discovered branches of Bunyan’s descendants, particularly the Brown family line, whose connection to Bunyan’s daughter Sarah and her husband William Brown has been confirmed through parish records research.

The event marked a historic moment, as copies of the updated family tree were presented to the living Browns in a special ceremony on Wednesday (October 15).

Volunteer Clive Arnold has worked closely with the John Bunyan Museum curator, Nicola Sherhod, and Bunyan400 Festival organiser, Janet Wootton, on the reality.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture, said: “This is a remarkable celebration of Bedford’s rich literary and community heritage. Unveiling the living descendants of John Bunyan not only deepens our connection to his legacy but also highlights the importance of preserving local history for generations to come.”

