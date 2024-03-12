Look at this groovy picture of Bedford High Street from the swinging 60s

Far out, man – this fab picture, which we’ve borrowed from Bedfordshire Archives, is just one of many on show at a new exhibition at The Higgins Bedford

The display – which also features much older pictures – is called Bedford's Evolving High Street and marks the completion of the £1.76 million Bedford High Street Heritage Action Zone Programme.

As part of the programme – run in partnership by Bedford Borough Council and Historic England – six buildings have been repaired and restored, two new traders have invested in long-term vacant shops on the High Street, Bedford Corn Exchange has been given Grade II status and Bedford Shire Hall Grade II*.

And – according to the council – the High Street is enjoying an increase in footfall by 32.5%.

The free exhibition runs until April 1 and visitors will get to see a captivating array of archive photographs, artwork and information which chronicles the evolution of Bedford’s High Street including the transformation of All Ears, The Blue Monk; Sundae’s Gelato; the former Goldings building; The Medic Clinic; and the Salvation Army building.

Maintenance and debranding work is also under way at the former Debenhams building.

1 . . Just one of the pictures you'll see at the exhibition Bedford's Evolving High Street at The Higgins Bedford Photo: Submitted Photo Sales