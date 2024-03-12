Bedford High Street from April 25, 1968 (Picture courtesy of Bedfordshire Archives)Bedford High Street from April 25, 1968 (Picture courtesy of Bedfordshire Archives)
Bedford High Street from April 25, 1968 (Picture courtesy of Bedfordshire Archives)

Look at this groovy picture of Bedford High Street from the swinging 60s

It’s just one of many being shown at a new exhibition
By Clare Turner
Published 12th Mar 2024, 13:59 GMT

Far out, man – this fab picture, which we’ve borrowed from Bedfordshire Archives, is just one of many on show at a new exhibition at The Higgins Bedford

The display – which also features much older pictures – is called Bedford's Evolving High Street and marks the completion of the £1.76 million Bedford High Street Heritage Action Zone Programme.

As part of the programme – run in partnership by Bedford Borough Council and Historic England – six buildings have been repaired and restored, two new traders have invested in long-term vacant shops on the High Street, Bedford Corn Exchange has been given Grade II status and Bedford Shire Hall Grade II*.

And – according to the council – the High Street is enjoying an increase in footfall by 32.5%.

The free exhibition runs until April 1 and visitors will get to see a captivating array of archive photographs, artwork and information which chronicles the evolution of Bedford’s High Street including the transformation of All Ears, The Blue Monk; Sundae’s Gelato; the former Goldings building; The Medic Clinic; and the Salvation Army building.

Maintenance and debranding work is also under way at the former Debenhams building.

Just one of the pictures you'll see at the exhibition Bedford's Evolving High Street at The Higgins Bedford

1. .

Just one of the pictures you'll see at the exhibition Bedford's Evolving High Street at The Higgins Bedford Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The Salvation Army store as it looks now, thanks to the £1.76m Bedford High Street Heritage Action Zone Programme

2. .

The Salvation Army store as it looks now, thanks to the £1.76m Bedford High Street Heritage Action Zone Programme Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:Bedford High StreetBedfordGrade II