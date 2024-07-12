Listed cottages near Wyboston now dismantled as part of A1 revamp

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Jul 2024, 17:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Brook Cottages – close to the A1 north of the Black Cat roundabout – have now been dismantled.

National Highways bought the listed buildings in August 2023 to make way for the £950 million road project and have worked with Historic England and Bedford Borough Council to evaluate the historical significance and structural condition of the property.

Before demotion, these items were removed by hand:

Bread oven door

Brook Cottages has stood near Wyboston since the 18th century (Picture: National Highways)Brook Cottages has stood near Wyboston since the 18th century (Picture: National Highways)
Brook Cottages has stood near Wyboston since the 18th century (Picture: National Highways)

Structural beams

Two fireplace lintels

Internal fixtures and fittings

National Highways will now press ahead with the construction of the new link between the A421 eastbound carriageway and the A1 northbound carriageway.

Related topics:National HighwaysBedford Borough CouncilHistoric England

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice