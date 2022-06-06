In pictures: Jubilee celebrations in Bedford, Kempston and Ampthill

Jubilee celebrations took place across Bedford this bank holiday weekend - with hundreds turning out to enjoy the fun.

A multicultural parade took place in Bedford's Queen's Park, followed by a free festival.

Bedford Creative Arts (BCA) teamed up with Queen’s Park Community Organisation (QPCO), LUMA Community CIC and Utopia Mas UK to develop costumes and an art installation for the parade.

A BCA spokesman said: "The event went really well. It was well supported by the wonderful local community bringing all aspects of it together on this special celebration day."

There was also a beacon lighting at Castle Mound, as well as Wootton and Ampthill Great Park.

Ampthill’s lighting of the beacon, which was followed by a fireworks display, was organised by Ampthill Town Council and the volunteers of Ampthill’s Fireworks committee.

Ampthill Fireworks chairman Richard Benson said: “It was great to see the community come together on Thursday evening and it was lovely to see the beacon lit in Ampthill Great Park.”

There were also plenty of street parties taking place - with the council receiving a whopping 72 applications for road closures to allow them to go ahead. Albany Road in Kempston – pictured here – was just one of the many.

There's still time to enjoy Bedford Borough Council's Jubilee Trail, which runs until June 9.

