A taste of Italy returned to Bedford at the weekend as the popular Italian Festival filled the Harpur Square with music, dancing and more.

After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival was back, thanks to SpectaculARTs.

Carmela Martiello, personal achievement tutor in Art & Design at Bedford College and a leading figure in SpectaculARTS, asked students to create artwork to sell at the festival, and helped organise the event.

As well as celebrating Bedford’s large Italian community, it showcased the best of Italian culture, food, cars, arts and entertainment, with artists such as Giuseppe Barile, Sergio Marinaro and Pop Heart from Italy.

The musical entertainment had the crowds singing and dancing all afternoon with festival-goers of all ages joining in the party atmosphere. Local Italian bakeries and restaurant stalls had long queues all day with plenty of traditional treats being enjoyed.

Bedford’s mayor Dave Hodgson, who joined in the fun, said: “It was great to visit Italian Festival on Sunday and see so many people enjoying themselves. There was a wonderful choice of food and drink from some of the Borough’s excellent Italian restaurants and amazing entertainment from the Italian community. I am glad we were able to support the Italian Festival through the Town Centres Priority Fund and I am looking forward to more in-person events throughout the summer.”

Pictures by Donna Samuels photography

1. Bedford Italian Festival There was plenty of food on offer to try Photo: Donna Samuels photography

2. Bedford Italian Festival The musical entertainment gets the crowd dancing Photo: Donna Samuels photography

3. Bedford Italian Festival Pop Heart, all the way from Italy Photo: Donna Samuels photography

4. Bedford Italian Festival Cibo Deli serves up some tasty treats Photo: Donna Samuels photography