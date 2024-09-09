Imposing Cardington hangars are still marvellously evocative structures

Three miles southeast of Bedford - at Cardington - two vast green hangars crouch. These imposing Bedfordshire sentinels exert a magnetic pull on any who pass them by.

In the 1920s the dream of British airship supremacy briefly flourished here. Exactly a century ago (1924) the British government of the day gave the green light for an audacious new airship investment programme.

Within five years, two state of the art airships were introduced to an awestruck public. But their potential was never realised, cut short abruptly by disaster.

Today, the Cardington hangars are still marvellously evocative structures, with a powerful atmosphere. They are rich in history and Bedfordshire's engineering heritage. 100 years after the British government invested in an elusive dream, the wonderful airship sheds at Cardington still haunt the imagination.

Standing majestically in Bedfordshire farmland, their sheer size and engineering mesmerise. At Cardington, south east of Bedford, two vast green hangars dominate the local countryside. These imposing Bedfordshire sentinels exert a magnetic pull on all who pass. From 1924 the dream of British airship supremacy briefly flourished here. Within five years, two state of the art cigar-shaped silver airships roosted in the Cardington sheds’ enormous interiors, floated out to an awestruck public. But their potential was never realised, cut short abruptly by disaster.

Bedford sentinels

The Cardington sheds were built during the First World War as a response to German Zeppelin airship raids. In 1916 an airship works was built by Shorts Brothers – at today’s Shortstown - housing an 800 strong workforce. A huge airship shed (Hangar No 1) and an administration block – the Shorts Building – became operational.

At war’s end the potential for British airship development beckoned. In 1924 the government invested £1.35 million to build a strategic airship network linking the entire British Empire and Commonwealth. Cardington became the beating heart of operations.

Shorts Building (Former RAF Cardington administration block and RAF Officers' Mess 1936-2000)

Two massive airships were built, the R-100 (in Yorkshire) and R-101 (at Cardington). Both airships were over 700 feet long and filled with 5 million cubic feet of hydrogen. The R-100 was designed for the transatlantic route to Canada; the R-101 for the route to British India. In 1926 a second shed– brought from Norfolk - sprouted at Cardington: Hangar No 2. Both corrugated steel sheds were 812 feet long, 158 feet high and 180 feet wide. Each was longer than the ocean liner RMS Mauretania. Their motorised electric steel doors alone weighed 470 tons. R-100 occupied Hangar No 2, the R-101, Hangar No 1. A 200ft high mooring mast was placed nearby, from which crew entered the floating airships. Both airships could carry up to 50 passengers. They had large internal dining rooms, even space for a band and dancing. A promenade deck gave passengers exceptional views. Completed in 1929, the R-100 and R-101 were icons of modernity. They were planned to be the first of many.

Dream to nightmare

On 12 October 1929 the R-101 floated out from Hangar No 1, in front of an excited local crowd. On 14 October it flew for the first time, to London and back. In nearby Bedford, people stared upward, as the R-101 sedately droned 1,300 feet overhead. On 1 November it flew over Sandringham in Norfolk, witnessed by a young Princess Elizabeth (the future Queen Elizabeth II). In 1930, the R-100 made its own maiden flight to Canada.

But Cardington’s promise was cut short, savagely. On 4 October 1930 the R-101 left Hangar No 1 on its first flight to India. It crashed and exploded the following morning during a violent storm near Beauvais in France. 48 aboard were killed. There were six survivors. The loss hit Cardington and Bedford hard. On 11 October 1930 a mass funeral of R-101’s victims took place at St Mary’s Church, Cardington. A stone memorial was unveiled a year later. R-101’s damaged RAF ensign (flag) was retrieved from the wreckage. Hanging today in St Mary’s, it remains a poignant reminder of the disaster.

Airship mural, Bedford town centre

Airship traces

The loss of the R-101 ended hopes for a British airship programme. The industry lay in ruins. In 1931 the R-100 was scrapped. But in 1936 Cardington’s fortunes revived. The former airship works became an RAF Station, building barrage balloons, designed to deter low flying enemy aircraft. After the second world war RAF Cardington continued as a gas cylinder maintenance facility and (from 1953) a recruitment centre. The sheds and surrounding area became a National Service reception area, issuing uniforms to young conscripts. The Parachute Regiment used balloons there for training drops. Metrological, building and fire research continued at the site until 2001. In 2000 RAF Cardington closed.

In 2015 the hangars were restored at the cost of £10.5 million. Hangar No 1 is now a Grade II listed building. Hangar No 2 is used as a film set by Cardington Studios, for Hollywood blockbusters, including the Batman trilogy. Since 2012, new Bellway housing developments have transformed the local area. The former Shorts Building also now offers private flats.

Today, the Cardington hangars are still marvellously evocative structures, with a powerful atmosphere. There are often few people around. On my visit a warm Bedfordshire wind blew around these twin, sunlit, ghostly sentinels, rich in local history and engineering heritage. A century after the British government invested in an elusive dream, the wonderful airship sheds at Cardington still haunt the imagination.