Gorgeous courthouse conversion on outskirts of Bedford goes on the market
Its second level used to be the viewing gallery
By Clare Turner
Published 10th May 2023, 17:00 BST
O to the M to the G – this property is something else.
A proper slice of history, this one. It used to be the courthouse within the former Victorian police station in Sharnbrook’s conservation area.
It’s a bi-level apartment (have you ever heard of such a thing?) with two bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom – and it is gorgeous inside.
With a guide price of £425,000, it’s on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford – you can view the listing here
Built in 1872 to serve the north of Bedfordshire, the second level of the apartment used to be the courthouse’s viewing gallery.
And the cells are now part of the neighbouring apartment.
Let’s have a stickybeak ...
Page 1 of 2