This two-bed apartment is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)This two-bed apartment is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)
Gorgeous courthouse conversion on outskirts of Bedford goes on the market

Its second level used to be the viewing gallery

By Clare Turner
Published 10th May 2023, 17:00 BST

O to the M to the G – this property is something else.

A proper slice of history, this one. It used to be the courthouse within the former Victorian police station in Sharnbrook’s conservation area.

It’s a bi-level apartment (have you ever heard of such a thing?) with two bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom – and it is gorgeous inside.

With a guide price of £425,000, it’s on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedfordyou can view the listing here

Built in 1872 to serve the north of Bedfordshire, the second level of the apartment used to be the courthouse’s viewing gallery.

And the cells are now part of the neighbouring apartment.

Let’s have a stickybeak ...

Step through the porch beneath the police station inscription into the hall, then into this room which measures 18ft by 28ft

1. Kitchen/dining/sitting room

Step through the porch beneath the police station inscription into the hall, then into this room which measures 18ft by 28ft

Kitchen furniture and other fitted cupboards are handmade from reclaimed pieces, hiding all the white goods you need, and providing the perfect backdrop for those high-end appliances on show

2. Kitchen/dining/sitting room

Kitchen furniture and other fitted cupboards are handmade from reclaimed pieces, hiding all the white goods you need, and providing the perfect backdrop for those high-end appliances on show

The second level was once home to the courthouse's viewing gallery

3. Galleried snug/study

The second level was once home to the courthouse's viewing gallery

This room measures 14ft 5in by 9ft 5in

4. Galleried snug/study

This room measures 14ft 5in by 9ft 5in

