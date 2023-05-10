Its second level used to be the viewing gallery

O to the M to the G – this property is something else.

A proper slice of history, this one. It used to be the courthouse within the former Victorian police station in Sharnbrook’s conservation area.

It’s a bi-level apartment (have you ever heard of such a thing?) with two bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom – and it is gorgeous inside.

With a guide price of £425,000, it’s on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford – you can view the listing here

Built in 1872 to serve the north of Bedfordshire, the second level of the apartment used to be the courthouse’s viewing gallery.

And the cells are now part of the neighbouring apartment.

Let’s have a stickybeak ...

1 . Kitchen/dining/sitting room Step through the porch beneath the police station inscription into the hall, then into this room which measures 18ft by 28ft Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/dining/sitting room Kitchen furniture and other fitted cupboards are handmade from reclaimed pieces, hiding all the white goods you need, and providing the perfect backdrop for those high-end appliances on show Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Galleried snug/study The second level was once home to the courthouse's viewing gallery Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Galleried snug/study This room measures 14ft 5in by 9ft 5in Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

