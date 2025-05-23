Fancy free tickets to Bedford's Twinwood Festival? It's time to glam up in your best vintage look

By Clare Turner
Published 23rd May 2025, 14:20 BST
From left, host Lola Lamour, last year's winners Jon Stevens and Keri Bettis, and host Mark Ewing (Picture: June Essex Photography)From left, host Lola Lamour, last year's winners Jon Stevens and Keri Bettis, and host Mark Ewing (Picture: June Essex Photography)
It's that time of year again when the Twinwood Festival puts a call-out to the best dressed.

The Mr & Miss Vintage UK competition gives YOU a chance to win FREE tickets and camping for this year’s Twinwood Festival.

And all you have to do is send organisers a photo of you in your best vintage look.

The competition is open to ladies or gents over 18. To enter, just email a single photo to [email protected].

Entries have only just open and the deadline is June 22. After which, all pictures will be placed into a public voting round on Twinwood’s Facebook page.

The most popular entries will then considered by official judges – and a small selection of finalists will be invited to attend Twinwood Festival to take part in the live finals on Sunday, August 24, with prizes to be won.

Visit here to read the full terms and small print of the competition

The festival itself runs over four days from Friday, August 22 to Monday, August 25 – visit here for tickets

The line-up so far includes Ray Gelato & The Giants, The New Amen Corner, The Pasadena Roof Orchestra and The Chicago Blues Brothers.

