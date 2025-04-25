Don’t miss chance to help celebrate Bedford Polish Heritage Day
The free event, to be held at the Harpur Suite and Square, takes place from from 11am to 5pm with fun attractions and activities for all the family.
This year’s programme has been put together by PBIC in collaboration with Stacja Dom Polski, John Paul II Polish School in Bedford, The Polish Language and Culture Association, the Polish Parish, and a number of community volunteers.
Visitors can expect a range of activities throughout the day, including:
> Live performances from both Polish and local artists
> Traditional Polish food and local Polish businesses
> Creative Polish folk themed workshops for all ages.
The event will also mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War with a screening of “MYID – Poland in Bedford”, a short documentary highlighting local and national Polish history. This will be shown inside the Harpur Suite alongside an exhibition titled “MYnalazki”, which focuses on Polish inventions and discoveries.
An after party at Stacja Dom Polski will follow the main event and is also open to all.
A spokesperson said: “Throughout the day, you’ll have the opportunity to see incredible performances from Polish and local artists, support local Polish businesses, try some Polish food and more.”
Zofia Brady, Project Officer at PBIC, added: “We’re proud to be working with so many local partners to create a day that’s welcoming and meaningful for all who want to find out more about Polish culture and History.”
