Bedfordshire's Wrest Park is one of Bridgerton's MOST Instagrammable filming spots
and live on Freeview channel 276
And it looks like we aren’t the only ones who love the Silsoe country estate as it’s fast becoming one of the most Instagrammable Bridgerton locations.
A new study by QR Code Generator has analysed Instagram data for season three’s filming locations to uncover which have been tagged the most by users.
And what do you know, the Grade I listed country house and its beautiful gardens have come in at number five with 20,616 hashtags.
Fans may recognise Wrest Park as the Bridgerton family’s country retreat as well as the orangery from the estate.
Coming in at number one was of course Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, followed by Hampton Court Palace in Richmond and Chiswick House.
But Bedfordshire’s showing in the ’gram ranking wasn’t too shabby. Not only did Wrest Park make the list, but Luton Hoo got seventh place with 17,120 posts featuring its hashtag #lutonhoo.
This stunning country estate appears throughout the show and for season three will provide the exterior of the printing press and Bridgerton family garden.
Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator said: “Bridgerton showcases some of the country’s most beautiful historic buildings, which are clearly popular among tourists, those local to the spot, and fans of the show. This list of the most ‘Instagrammable’ destinations may inspire your next sightseeing trip or help you discover where your favourite scenes are filmed in the show, with some being right on your doorstep perhaps.”