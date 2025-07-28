Bedfordshire First World War soldiers laid to rest after building work uncovers remains
The burial service took place on Wednesday, July 16 in France at the Loos British Cemetery – more than 100 years after the men's deaths.
Four of the soldiers were identified via DNA testing, including Private Arthur Albert Grayston and Private Lewis Ephraim Lambert of the 8th Battalion The Bedfordshire Regiment.
Also discovered were Corporal Alfred James Morrant and Private Henry Joseph Rycraft, both of whom belonged to the 11th Battalion The Essex Regiment.
It is believed that all eight men were killed in April 1917 during the Battle of Arras. Their bodies were found on the outskirts of Lens, in northern France.
Two of the unidentified soldiers are also known to have belonged to The Essex Regiment.
Those who have been identified had previously been commemorated on the Loos Memorial to the missing.
The service, organised by the Ministry of Defence, was attended by Jennifer Strawn, the granddaughter of Private Grayston, and two great-great nephews of Corporal Morrant.
Ms Strawn said: "I think everyone did a great job and the day was perfect. I will always remember it."
And Paul Morrant added: "The work of the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC) and Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) is fantastic.
"The soldiers of The Royal Anglian Regiment were great as they honoured soldiers of The Essex and Bedfordshire Regiments. The the whole thing was a great experience."
Meanwhile, JCCC Caseworker, Rosie Barron said: "It has been an honour to have worked with The Royal Anglian Regiment and CWGC to organise the burial service today and to have had the Grayston and Morrant families present.
"Today we honour the memory of all of these men, whether named or unknown, and remember their comradeship and sacrifice."
