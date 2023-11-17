They will support young people to move away from criminal exploitation

Specialist youth workers will be introduced at Bedford Hospital to support patients at risk of violence and exploitation.

The Bedfordshire A&E navigators programme will work with people aged 12 to 25 who come to A&E with injuries linked to violence and exploitation, including self-harm and assault injuries, and support them to move away from criminal exploitation, gangs and county lines drug dealing.

Between April 2016 and March 2021, 1,800 young people came to Bedfordshire A&Es with assault-related injuries.

Charity St Giles Trust will run the pilot, which is due to start next year coordinated by the Office of the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner and funded by the Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit.