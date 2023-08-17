Young people in Bedfordshire asked to speak up on safety issues in the area

The council says younger people may have different concerns and priorities

Young people in Bedfordshire are being encouraged to speak up about safety in the area.

Central Bedfordshire Council is asking those between 11 and 18 years old to take part in a survey to help it to identify and deal with any safety issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Designed with the input of young people, the survey is an offshoot of the annual Safer Central Survey, where residents can give feedback on issues like fly tipping and anti-social behaviour.

Young people are encouraged to fill out the survey. Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash.

The council says its Safer Communities and Partnership team recognises the importance of gathering feedback from a younger demographic, who may have slightly different concerns and priorities, which was why a separate survey was designed.

The survey was shared with schools in Central Bedfordshire before they broke up for the summer holidays, and features information about local support services specifically for young people.

Cllr Rebecca Hares, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “Understanding what is important to our young people really matters, we need to see their perspective of concerns, ideas for their future and safety in their local area. By gaining this alternative perspective of our communities we can better understand what young people in Central Bedfordshire need.