(Young) people get ready: Bedford Junior Aquathlon returns this October

The Bedford Junior Aquathlon returns to Bedford Park and Robinson Pool on Sunday, October 15.

The event is a continuous swim and run event for children in school years 3 to 11 with different distances for each age group.

There is a staggered start with each child starting at the pool side 30 seconds after the previous participant. They swim their allocated distance, put on their running clothes as soon as they get out the pool, then leave through the fire exit to run around Bedford Park. The clock runs from the start right through to the time that they cross the finish line.

Every child that takes part will receive a medal and there will be awards on the day for the boys and girls that finish first, second and third places from each year group. Individual results will be emailed to each participant on Monday, October 16.

Distances vary from a 66 metre swim and 600 metre run for those in Year 3 up to a 400 metre swim and 2.8 kilometre run for those in Years 10 and 11.

Entries are just £8 per child and the deadline for online entry forms is 5pm, Tuesday, October 4. No entries can be accepted on the day of the event.

