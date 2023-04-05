Work under way on new triage area at Bedford Hospital's delivery suite

Work is now under way for a dedicated triage area and reception at Bedford Hospital’s delivery suite.
Once complete, there’ll be:
Dedicated triage area
Waiting area inside the entrance
New reception desk and working space
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “The finished project will provide a welcoming entrance to the delivery suite itself and also an area specifically designed to provide the ideal environment for expectant mothers and their families at the time when they need monitoring and reassurance.”