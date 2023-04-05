News you can trust since 1845
Work under way on new triage area at Bedford Hospital's delivery suite

There’ll also be a new reception desk

By Clare Turner
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Work is now under way for a dedicated triage area and reception at Bedford Hospital’s delivery suite.

Once complete, there’ll be:

Dedicated triage area

Work on the triage spaceWork on the triage space
Waiting area inside the entrance

New reception desk and working space

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “The finished project will provide a welcoming entrance to the delivery suite itself and also an area specifically designed to provide the ideal environment for expectant mothers and their families at the time when they need monitoring and reassurance.”

