Work to start on £24 million revamp of Bedford's Gilbert Hitchcock House

It will begin later this month and should be completed by 2026
By Clare Turner
Published 6th Mar 2024, 12:34 GMT
Work is about to start on the new £24 million Community Diagnostic Centre and Primary Care Facilities at Bedford North Wing.

Later this month, Gilbert Hitchcock House – in Kimbolton Road – will be transformed into a community diagnostic centre (CDC), offering a “one-stop shop” for diagnostic tests, checks and scans.

It is expected to be completed in 2026.

Gilbert Hitchcock House, BedfordGilbert Hitchcock House, Bedford
There is also a £4 million project to develop an Enhanced Services Centre (ESC) at North Wing, which will bring a number of GP practices and community services to the health village – including the De Parys Group.

Councillor Martin Towler, portfolio holder for public health said: “This promises to offer a substantial boost to health services in Bedfordshire, meaning that patients can access potentially life-saving tests for a wide range of conditions more quickly and more easily. This sort of joined-up thinking is key to making healthcare a success in the 21st century, with different providers working together to provide the best possible care.

“North Wing is a site which many Bedfordians will hold close to their heart. I was born there myself, as were most of my children, so it’s great to have it remaining at the heart of healthcare in the borough.”

