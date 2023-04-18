Work starts on new state-of-the-art fitness area at Bedford's Mill Meadows

It should be ready by mid-May

Work to develop a new fitness area at Mill Meadows begins this week.

It will have state-of-the-art fitness equipment, including fitness steps and a cross-training unit with suspension training, magnetic bells and parallel bars.

Mill Meadows fitness area

The equipment will also have a rubber-bonded mulch surface, which will reduce the risk of injuries.

It’s being built near the White Water Arena and is part of the £1.5 million Riverside for All project.