Work starts on new state-of-the-art fitness area at Bedford's Mill Meadows

It should be ready by mid-May

By Clare Turner
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 14:45 BST

Work to develop a new fitness area at Mill Meadows begins this week.

It will have state-of-the-art fitness equipment, including fitness steps and a cross-training unit with suspension training, magnetic bells and parallel bars.

Mill Meadows fitness areaMill Meadows fitness area
Mill Meadows fitness area

The equipment will also have a rubber-bonded mulch surface, which will reduce the risk of injuries.

It’s being built near the White Water Arena and is part of the £1.5 million Riverside for All project.

Works are expected to be finished by early to mid-May.

Related topics:WorkBedford