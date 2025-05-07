Where would you like to see a new pharmacy in Bedford?
Well, now is the chance to have your say as the council has a consultation to shape pharmacy services across the borough.
Called a Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA), it’s carried out every three years with the next one due to be published in October.
The PNA looks at what pharmacy services each area has, where they are located and what pharmacy services might be needed in the future.
The consultation, which runs until June 21, is open to everyone – whether it’s an organisation or members of the public.
Councillor Martin Towler, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods and communities: health and wellbeing, said: “Access to high-quality pharmaceutical services is a key part of ensuring the health and well-being of our residents.
“Pharmacies also play a critical role in preventative care, helping to reduce the burden on our healthcare system."
