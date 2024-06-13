Wheelchair users in Bedfordshire are encouraged to complete survey to help shape future provision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wheelchair Alliance is seeking responses to a short survey to help shape and improve NHS wheelchair provision across the country.

The Wheelchair Alliance, an organisation which champions the voice of wheelchair users across England, hopes that the new research project, carried out by https://wheelchair-alliance.co.uk/Frontier Economics and Revealing Reality, will uncover the truth about how wheelchair users are currently using Personal Wheelchair Budgets, as well as understanding the personal financial costs of topping these budgets up.

Any wheelchair user is urged to complete the survey, regardless of whether they currently have a Personal Wheelchair Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The research we do lays bare the postcode lottery which currently exists in wheelchair provision, something we are determined to see change,” explains Nick Goldup, Chief Operating Officer at Wheelchair Alliance.

Photo included of a wheelchair user.

“This survey provides the perfect opportunity for wheelchair users to have their say regarding the Personal Wheelchair Budget which will help shape future provision.

“It only takes a few minutes to complete and really will help make a difference.”

The survey, which is grant funded by Motability Foundation, closes on Friday 14th June and can be completed by visiting https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/FFGF7M/