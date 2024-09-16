Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An eight-year-old girl who was sent home twice from her GP surgery died from sepsis.

Sepsis requires urgent medical care as it can get worse quickly and if not treated early can be life-threatening.

Friday September 13, marked World Sepsis Day which helps raise awareness. These are the signs and symptoms of sepsis to look out for.

Mia Glynn was taken to her GP by her parents, Katie, 37, and Soron, 39, after vomiting and suffering a sore throat and headache on December 8, 2022. She saw a nurse practitioner who advised the symptoms were viral and recommended Katie give her daughter fluids and paracetamol.

They returned to the GP surgery around four hours later, querying if Mia had a Group Strep A infection, but Mia was again sent home with antibiotics after being told the “hospital was full”.

Eight-year-old Mia Glynn died of sepsis hours after she was sent home twice by a GP (Photo by Irwin Mitchell/SWNS) | Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

In the early hours of the morning her parents called an ambulance, with the eight-year-old going into a suspected septic shock and suffering a cardiac arrest just 15 minutes after arriving at hospital. Medics tried to resuscitate her, but Mia died 20 minutes later, with her cause of death given as “sepsis caused by Group A Strep infection”.

Her mother Katie said: “Mia had been taken to the doctors twice to be told her symptoms were viral. Around 15 hours later she died of sepsis.

“The unbelievable and unbearable pain we feel is unexplainable and unimaginable.”

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that requires urgent medical care. Friday (September 13), marked World Sepsis Day, with The UK Sepsis Trust urging the government to reprioritise sepsis, so it is treated with the same urgency as strokes and heart attacks.

Mia was taken to a GP surgery twice in four hours and despite showing symptoms of Group Strep A her parents were told to take her home (Photo by Irwin Mitchell/SWNS) | Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

A YouGov survey carried out by UKST found there is limited understanding in the different symptoms of sepsis, which vary between children and adults and that only 31% of those that responded stated they would be confident recognising if they or someone else might have sepsis.

What is sepsis?

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection, causing damage to tissues and organs that if not recognised and treated early enough can lead to septic shock, multiple organ failure and death.

The UK Sepsis Trust explains that Sepsis is normally caused by a bacterial infection such as a chest infection, urinary tract infection, abdomen infection (appendicitis, gall bladder infection) or skin and soft tissue infections (cellulitis, wound infections). However, it can also be caused by fungal or viral infections and you cannot catch sepsis from another person.

Who is at risk of sepsis?

Sepsis can impact anyone, however there are some people who are more vulnerable to developing sepsis, according to the NHS this includes:

babies under 1, particularly if they're born early (premature) or their mother had an infection while pregnant

people over 75

people with diabetes

people with a weakened immune system, such as those having chemotherapy treatment or who recently had an organ transplant

people with a genetic disorder that affects their immune system, such as people with Down's syndrome or sickle cell disease

people who have recently had surgery or a serious illness

women who have just given birth, had a miscarriage or had an abortion

What are the signs and symptoms of sepsis?

There is no single sign or diagnostic test for sepsis. According to the NHS, if a baby or young child has any of these symptoms of sepsis it’s vital that you call 999 or go to A&E:

blue, grey, pale or blotchy skin, lips or tongue – on brown or black skin, this may be easier to see on the palms of the hands or soles of the feet

a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it, the same as meningitis

difficulty breathing (you may notice grunting noises or their stomach sucking under their ribcage), breathlessness or breathing very fast

a weak, high-pitched cry that's not like their normal cry

not responding like they normally do, or not interested in feeding or normal activities

being sleepier than normal or difficult to wake

For adults and older children, symptoms of sepsis can include:

acting confused, slurred speech or not making sense

blue, grey, pale or blotchy skin, lips or tongue – on brown or black skin, this may be easier to see on the palms of the hands or soles of the feet

a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it, the same as meningitis

difficulty breathing, breathlessness or breathing very fast

They may not have all of these symptoms, so if you suspect sepsis it’s vital that you seek urgent medical care.

The UK Sepsis Trust have also shared this helpful breakdown of the key symptoms of sepsis in adults:

S lurred speech or confusion

lurred speech or confusion E xtreme shivering or muscle pain

xtreme shivering or muscle pain P assing no urine (in a day)

assing no urine (in a day) S evere breathlessness

evere breathlessness I t feels like you’re going to die

t feels like you’re going to die Skin mottled or discoloured

What should you do if you suspect sepsis?

If you think you or someone you know or care for has the symptoms of sepsis it’s important that you seek urgent medical care as soon as possible and either call 999 or attend your nearest accident and emergency. Sepsis is life-threatening and can get worse if not treated quickly.

You can find out more about sepsis, its signs and symptoms and what to look out for at NHS.UK.