We've got thyme to go green, say Bedford care home residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Green-fingered residents at a Bedford care home are looking forward to sharing some delicious summer meals inspired by their amazing new edible garden.

The residents at Elstow Manor Care Home on Bedford Road have visited every local garden centre to gain inspiration for their very own herb area in an effort to find a healthy way to 'go green'.

They are now encouraging others to do the same thing to keep healthy but also to avoid plastic, which is so harmful to the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident Alan Butters said: "I always think it's a great shame that we often buy herbs wrapped in plastic, and we know that's not good for the environment.

Elstow Homemaker Chinedu Egbochuku with residents Joy Stallwood, Anne Poole and Joan Stickland

"Having our own herb garden, which we will maintain, means we know exactly where our herbs come from, and we can use them to add flavour and health to every meal.

"Also, we completely eliminate plastic, which we should all be thinking about."

The residents' herb table will include oregano, rosemary, turmeric, saffron, mint and parsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These herbs are all known to have a beneficial impact on health. Research shows that adding herbs to our diet can help prevent and manage heart disease and conditions like diabetes.

The busy Elstow Manor residents visited the local Frosts Garden Centre in Woburn to stock up on the herbs and enjoyed a meal there. However, they have enjoyed visiting all the other local garden centres to research their new project.

And it's not just the herb area of the garden bringing joy to residents, elsewhere in the grounds, they love the opportunity to do a spot of sunbathing, photography, or simply learn new plant names.

Resident Anne Poole added: "I love spending time in the garden. I have a great patio space that I enjoy sunbathing on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow resident Pauline Bell said it was always a learning exercise. She added: "I thoroughly enjoy going for walks around the garden with staff or family. We do our best to remember all the different flowers' names. I think the garden is beautiful."

Another resident and former photographer, Val Scrivener, said: "I enjoy my time in the garden. I love taking photos on my phone of all the different plants as I was an avid photographer and used to have my own darkroom to develop my photos."

Resident Joy Stallwood added: "I love gardening and spending time in the garden walking around it every day."

Elstow Manor Wellbeing Coach Oliver Waddington said: "We have had fun touring all the garden centres to research how we will set up our garden. Even on dull weather days, there is always something that has sparked our interest and gets us thinking about how to use it better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are now looking forward to some lovely meals inspired by our herb garden – we just need the sun to shine."