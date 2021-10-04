Waitrose in Bedford pull vegan burgers after it's revealed some may contain "pieces of plastic"

Waitrose is recalling Waitrose & Partners Plantlife Pulled Oyster Mushroom Burgers because the product may contain small pieces of blue plastic.

In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), the company said: "The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat."

The recall affects all 200g packs.

Waitrose & Partners Plantlife Pulled Oyster Mushroom Burgers

The statement continued: "If you have bought any of the product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

Or you can call Waitrose customer care on 0800 188 881, option four.