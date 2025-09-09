Wait for GP surgery in Wixams continues - as health authority starts work on business case

File photo of a waiting room.

A timeframe to deliver a planned GPs’ surgery to serve Wixams remains elusive, despite ongoing talks between the health authority and two local councils.

But BLMK integrated care board (ICB) is beginning work on a business case for the long-awaited facility, after “constructive talks” with Central Bedfordshire Council and Bedford Borough Council, a meeting heard.

The original Section 106 legal agreement for the Wixams development, south of Bedford, lacked any financial contribution for health provision.

A new developer has taken responsibility for the project and its location has changed, CBC’s social care, health and housing overview and scrutiny committee was told.

Houghton Conquest parish councillor Saqhib Ali has been living at Wixams for 14 years, and warned: “We need progress now.

“In terms of funding, the mayor of Bedford borough has promised £8m and CBC has money from the development (of up to 1,130 homes) at Little Thickthorn Farm in Houghton Conquest.

“I’d like to know where this funding has gone. I appreciate the financial situation faced by CBC and Bedford borough, and wonder whether that funding will materialise and in what form it would allow the surgery to be delivered sooner.

“This is definitely something Wixams needs and is in the direction of travel of the ten-year plan. The satellite in village one was lost and we don’t want a temporary facility. We need joined up thinking.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay, who chairs the committee, explained: “Wixams residents feel they were promised that when they moved into this new community, and can’t understand why it’s taking so long.”

BLMK ICB associate director of estates Nikki Barnes replied: “A new developer took over responsibility for the delivery of the town centre at Wixams and is changing the proposed layout, including the location of a permanent healthcare facility.

“A site has been allocated which is serviced and can be used for a permanent surgery. Some constructive talks have been held between the ICB, CBC and BBC to discuss any feasible options for accelerating delivery.

“We expect Section 106 finance to become available, but not for several years. There’s no section 106 currently available for the Thickthorn sites, although such funding has been agreed with trigger points.

“It’s finance we expect to become available to help us deliver that facility in the longer term. We’ve an outline of a working proposal. But this now needs to be tested in a more detailed business case, on which the ICB is starting work.

“A refresh of the design is required, with the change of location. This would take it to the next level of detail, so the developer can secure planning permission for a reserved matters application.

“We need to work with both local authorities, as well as the developers Urban and Civic. That allows us to get an up-to-date assessment of the costs and a potential timescale for delivery, all of which we can feed into an ICB business case.”

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny said CBC would continue working with the ICB to provide extra healthcare facilities in Central Bedfordshire.

Asked whether funding could be made available, he added: “We’ll consider every option possible.”