Vulnerable families get festive helping hand thanks to Bedford residents

Big-hearted Bedford care home residents have handed festive gifts to a local charity that supports families under stress.

Residents at Elstow Manor Care Home, Bedford Road, have presented carefully chosen sensory toys to FACES (Family and Children’s Early-Help Services) charity.

The toys are designed for children aged two to four.

FACES supports local children and families faced with difficult issues like mental health, physical and domestic abuse, poverty and behavioural issues. Charity volunteers offer practical and emotional support to those who need it most.

Volunteers Hazel Kumar and Jo Rogers couldn’t wait to visit Elstow Manor to talk about their work with the charity.

Hazel said: “FACES is very proud of the support it offers through its volunteers, groups and special services.

“We work closely with every child, every family, every individual to ensure that people have healthier, happier lives ahead.

“Thank you to everyone at Elstow Manor for this generous donation.”

Elstow Manor resident John Skevington, aged 87, said: “It’s important to learn what is going on in our community, and there are amazing people doing amazing things.”

Regional Community Relations Lead Val Foley said: “Thank you to Hazel and Jo for visiting us here at Elstow Manor. We are pleased that our gift can contribute to the valuable work they do at FACES.