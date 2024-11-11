Vacant space in Kempston transformed into three new consultant rooms for 100 more patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kempston’s Cater Street Surgery will now be able to deal with 100 more patients each month.

Vacant space in Kempston has been transformed and three new consultant rooms and three dedicated retinal rooms have been created.

The work – by NHS Property Services (NHSPS) and BLMK ICB (integrated care board) – was completed in September and the new spaces have enabled Cater Street Surgery to relocate to better quality accommodation.

According to NHSPS and BLMK ICB, the refurb will benefit 100 more patients every month – offering GP consultations, baby immunisations, midwife services and nurse appointments.

Cater Street Surgery in Kempston

And it wasn’t the only project delivered in the area as unused space in Ampthill was also transformed to create four new consulting rooms for the two GP practices in April.

Felicity Cox, chief executive of Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes ICB, said: “I am delighted that the upgrades to Kempston and Ampthill Health Centres have been completed in time to benefit local people this winter. The demand for appointments in primary care has grown significantly in recent years, with patients waiting for operations and needing our help in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“Our estates and clinical teams are looking for cost effective ways to increase space, so we can provide more appointments for people when they need it.”

Christopher Philbedge, estates strategy lead for the Midlands at NHSPS, said: “Both developments are a testament to NHSPS’s ongoing work to deliver excellent patient care and brilliant service in line with local service needs. We are proud to have helped create more opportunities for patient care in that community.”