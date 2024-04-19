Two Central Bedfordshire social workers recognised in national BASW’s Amazing Social Worker Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two social workers based in Central Bedfordshire have been honoured for their outstanding contribution to the social work profession.

Fareed Malik and Rebekah Pocock were recognised in the national British Association of Social Workers(BASW), Amazing Social Worker Awards.

Amazing Social Workers is a campaign championing social workers and aims to shine a spotlight on the achievements of individuals and teams in the profession, whilst also highlighting the vital importance of social work to local communities.

Fareed’s nomination stated: “Fareed has established himself as a standout social worker, for Central Bedfordshire Council, making tangible differences in the lives of children and families. His nominator, Ben Feasmen, emphasised his conscientious approach, support of other colleagues and his consistent prioritisation of the needs of children. Families have also praised his ability to build meaningful connections with those he works with, creating a sense of trust that enables them to navigate challenges and make practical, positive changes. Fareed is a source of inspiration for the children and families but also for his colleagues and is thoroughly deserving of this award.”

Rebekah is a newly qualified social worker at Central Bedfordshire Council but has already demonstrated a level of skill and dedication that extends beyond her years of experience. Her nominator, Ben Feasmen, praised her proactive approach to addressing challenges, and her emphasis on personal well-being and utilising supervision effectively. Families she has worked with express profound gratitude for the level of support that Rebekah has provided through the most challenging times of their lives. Rebekah is a worthy recipient of this award, and her accomplishment is a testament to her work ethic and exceptional abilities.

A total of 148 individuals and teams including frontline practitioners, students, managers, leaders, educators, and newly qualified social workers were recognised this year.

