Three-legged rescue pup Sunny to walk 100km around Bedford before Christmas for cancer
Couple hope their beloved pooch can raise £300
Sunny Sandwich – a three-legged Bulgarian rescue – has embarked on a mammoth 100km walk around Bedford to help patients with incurable blood cancer.
Together with his owners Kat McGregor and Henry McGinty – from Queen’s Park – he’s already started the 100km Lost in Lapland challenge and aims to finish in time for Christmas Eve.
The trio have already completed 24km and so far raised £212 for blood cancer charity Myeloma UK
Sunny – for short – was rescued by Kat and Henry two months ago from a Bulgarian shelter.
The pup had lost one of his legs after being hit by a car when he was around five months old.
Kat and Henry were immediately smitten with Sunny, his truly ‘sunny’ disposition – despite a very tough start.
Kat, 29, said: “All my pets growing up have been named after food so when we saw him it felt like it was meant to be. He’s such a sweet dog. When he smiles, it makes my heart burst.”
She admitted her beloved pooch is most definitely in charge of this virtual race through Lapland.
She said: “We’re going by Sunny’s energy level. I keep laughing with Henry that Sunny is Beyoncé and we’re just his producers in the background, making sure he gets the credit for all the walking.”
Not only will the challenge help raise funds towards vital research but it will be a fun way to squeeze in much-needed physiotherapy and strengthen the pup’s legs.
“It’s all been signed off by his vet, and we’ve already seen such a phenomenal improvement to his health and fitness. When we first got him, he would walk 15 minutes twice a day, now he’s so excited to go for a walk.”
Myeloma UK is a charity close to Kat’s heart as she works as its scientific knowledge and communications officer – a role which sees her provide patients with crucial information about treatments, clinical trials and new research.
More recently, she’s been patients’ first port of call for all things Covid related, including vaccinations and boosters and how to stay safe during the pandemic.
“I’ve spent my career working for charities but this is the first time I’ve felt inspired to do something more personal,” explained Kat.
“It seemed like the right time too, for many reasons. Myeloma UK is marking its 25th anniversary this year and, with the cost-of-living crisis, I wanted to do even more to help the charity support patients."
Myeloma occurs in the bone marrow and currently affects over 24,000 people in the UK.
It is a relapsing-remitting cancer, meaning that although many patients will experience periods of remission following treatment, the disease will inevitably return.
Kat and Henry are hoping Sunny’s mighty efforts will help raise £300 for Myeloma UK.
Regardless though, the couple have a special Christmas treat already planned for the finish line.
“His absolute favourite is ostrich bones, so we’ll definitely get him one,” said Kat.