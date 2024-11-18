Three Bedford takeaways get the thumbs down from inspectors with one given a rare ZERO rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and it’s not looking good for THREE Bedford businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many restaurants and takeaways have scored well – but FSA inspectors told Doorstep Diner in Bedford’s High Street it needed ‘urgent improvement’ with a rare ZERO rating.

Zest Pizza, in Bedford’s London Road, and BF SUSHI, in Thurlow Street, were both notified they needed ‘major improvement’ after each getting a one rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

it’s not looking good for three Bedford businesses

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Rated 5 – Pizzeria Santaniello's, Newnham Street, Bedford – inspected on October 30

Rated 5 – Sherni da Dhaba at Great Denham, Bedford – inspected on October 23

Rated 5 – Nando's, High Street, Bedford – inspected on October 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rated 5 – McDonald's, Interchange Retail Park, Kempston – inspected on October 15

Rated 5 – The Magic Pot Restaurant, Newnham Street, Bedford – inspected on October 10

Rated 5 – Sport for Bedford Ltd at The Pavilion, Chester Road, Bedford – inspected on October 16

Rated 5 – Wilstead Tandoori, Church Road, Wilstead – inspected on October 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rated 5 – Smash & Sizzle, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on October 15

Rated 4 – Little Acorn Cafe, The Royal Oak, High Street, Roxton – inspected on September 27

Rated 4 – R K Catering, Singer Way, Kempston – inspected on October 3

Rated 4 – El Picante Mexican Grill Ltd, Allhallows, Bedford – inspected on October 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rated 4 – Coffee With Art, High Street, Bedford – inspected on October 9

Rated 3 – Kazoku Bedford, St John’s Street, Bedford – inspected on September 18

Rated 3 – Misto Kitchen, Dane Street, Bedford – inspected on October 17

Rated 3 – Horse & Groom, High Street, Clapham – inspected on October 9

Advertisement Hide Ad