Three Bedford takeaways get the thumbs down from inspectors with one given a rare ZERO rating
Many restaurants and takeaways have scored well – but FSA inspectors told Doorstep Diner in Bedford’s High Street it needed ‘urgent improvement’ with a rare ZERO rating.
Zest Pizza, in Bedford’s London Road, and BF SUSHI, in Thurlow Street, were both notified they needed ‘major improvement’ after each getting a one rating.
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Rated 5 – Pizzeria Santaniello's, Newnham Street, Bedford – inspected on October 30
Rated 5 – Sherni da Dhaba at Great Denham, Bedford – inspected on October 23
Rated 5 – Nando's, High Street, Bedford – inspected on October 22
Rated 5 – McDonald's, Interchange Retail Park, Kempston – inspected on October 15
Rated 5 – The Magic Pot Restaurant, Newnham Street, Bedford – inspected on October 10
Rated 5 – Sport for Bedford Ltd at The Pavilion, Chester Road, Bedford – inspected on October 16
Rated 5 – Wilstead Tandoori, Church Road, Wilstead – inspected on October 16
Rated 5 – Smash & Sizzle, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on October 15
Rated 4 – Little Acorn Cafe, The Royal Oak, High Street, Roxton – inspected on September 27
Rated 4 – R K Catering, Singer Way, Kempston – inspected on October 3
Rated 4 – El Picante Mexican Grill Ltd, Allhallows, Bedford – inspected on October 3
Rated 4 – Coffee With Art, High Street, Bedford – inspected on October 9
Rated 3 – Kazoku Bedford, St John’s Street, Bedford – inspected on September 18
Rated 3 – Misto Kitchen, Dane Street, Bedford – inspected on October 17
Rated 3 – Horse & Groom, High Street, Clapham – inspected on October 9