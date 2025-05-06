Three Bedford GP surgeries to be modernised as part of Government's £102m upgrade
It's all part of a bricks and mortar £102 million upgrade to modernise over 1,000 doctor's surgeries in England backed by the government.
The benefits will include:
A major internal redesign, creating five additional clinical rooms and transforming how patients access healthcare services
A conversion of a current pharmacy room into a clinical pharmacy hub, creating two new consultation rooms
Right now, many GP surgeries could be seeing more patients, but don’t have enough room or the right facilities to accommodate them.
The practices getting the cash are:
King Street Surgery, Kempston
Elstow Medical Centre
Putnoe Medical Centre
Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “It will be a long road, but this government is putting in the work to fix our NHS and make it fit for the future.
“These are simple fixes for our GP surgeries but for too long they were left to ruin, allowing waiting lists to build and stopping doctors treating more patients.
“It is only because of the necessary decisions we took in the Budget that we are able to invest in GP surgeries, start tackling the 8am scramble and deliver better services for patients.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.